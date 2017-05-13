Laradon School in Denver to reopen Monday following destructive hailstorm

DENVER — Laradon School said it will reopen Monday. It had been closed since last Monday as a result of damage from the hailstorm that hit the city.

Denver Police officers and other members of the community have been working to help clean up the damage and get the school reopened.

Laradon is a non-profit that helps children and adults with developmental disabilities.

“For the past couple months, some of our officers have been helping at the school and working to learn more about the services it provides,” the Denver Police Department wrote on Facebook Saturday. “So, when the officers learned that the school had to close because it suffered severe hail damage following the storm earlier this week, they didn’t just take the day(s) off. Instead, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work, helping to clean up the nearly $2 million in damages.”

Some of the photos from their efforts appear above. If you would like to help, visit Laradon’s website for additional information.