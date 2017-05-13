4 hour standoff ends with arrest of domestic violence suspect in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A four hour standoff between a domestic violence suspect and a SWAT team in Longmont ended when tear gas was diffused to bring the man out of the home.

Bruce Thurby, 30, was wanted on a felony domestic violence charge and a violation of a protection order charge in addition to the charges he will now face following the standoff.

According to officials, police responded to a call reporting a domestic assault that happened on Thursday but wasn’t called in until Saturday.

It happened at a home on the 300 block of 21st Avenue.

Police obtained a warrant for Thurby’s arrest and the SWAT team was called in at roughly 2:30 p.m. The SWAT team forced the suspect out of the house using tear gas.

Officials were breaking down the scene, which included blocked streets, shortly before 7 p.m.

Thurby will undergo a physical exam before being taken to jail.

According to the Times-Call, Thurby was arrested on criminal mischief, harassment, suspicion of felony assault and domestic violence in February. It was not immediately clear on Saturday evening if that arrest was related to the arrest on Saturday.