3 fallen Colorado law enforcement officers remembered in annual tribute

WASHINGTON — Three Colorado law enforcement officers were formally dedicated Saturday evening during the 29th annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall.

Cody Donahue of the Colorado State Patrol, Derek Geer of Mesa County and Nathaniel Carrigan of Park County were included in the annual tribute produced by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke at the ceremony before the reading of the fallen officers’ names.

Later in the program, Attorney General Sessions and Concerns of Police Survivors National President Brenda Donner led the lighting of candles.

In addition to the 143 officers who died in 2016, the names of 251 officers, who died in prior years, were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring.

The national monument now contains the names of 21,183 fallen law enforcement officers—from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal, corrections, railroad, and military police agencies—who died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history, dating back to the first known officer death in 1791.

Trooper Cody Donahue was investigating a crash on Interstate 25 in November 2016 when he was hit by the truck driven by 41-year-old Noe Gamez-Ruiz. Donahue was an 11-year veteran of the force and left behind a wife and two young daughters.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Geer was responding to a call of a person with a gun on Feb. 8, 2016 when investigators say 17-year-old Austin Holzer shot him.

Nate Carrigan was a Corporal with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and served for 13 years.

Carrigan was serving an eviction notice when the homeowner opened fire, killing Carrigan.