12 year-old boy honored by Thornton City Council, PD after saving toddler from drowning

THORNTON -- Jeremiah Ruggiero was honored by Thornton City Council along with the police and fire chiefs after saving a toddler from drowning at a city park.

Ruggiero was fishing with his family at Carpenter Park in Thornton last month, when all of a sudden he saw a toddler run straight into the lake.

“He was falling under the water and he was fully submerged,” Jeremiah said.

Although Jeremiah is not a great swimmer, he didn’t hesitate and jumped right in.

“He did not think twice,” his mother, Jessica Ruggiero said. “Just chucked both shoes, his phone and jumped right into the water.”

“Seeing a kid right before my eyes drowning, I didn’t want him to get hurt or die or anything,” Jeremiah said.

It wasn’t easy, but Jeremiah was able to pull the young boy safely to shore.

“I was falling under the water with him,” Jeremiah said. “I sort of just picked him up put him on my shoulders and tried swimming back but since I had weight on me it was hard swimming with the kid.”

Paramedics rushed the toddler to the hospital and Jeremiah’s heroics saved the young boy’s life.

Thornton City Council with the police and fire chiefs presented Jeremiah with the community heroism award at this week’s city council meeting.

“It makes me feel good,” he said.

“He’s proud, very proud and he should be,” his mother added.

