Watch: Natural avalanche pours down Telluride mountain

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. -- Warm weather making its way into Colorado this weekend created some stunning sights around our state!

Our crew in Telluride captured two avalanches on camera, while shooting a story near Bridal Veil Falls.

"Spring melt is in high gear right now," said PinPoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer. "Especially this weekend!"

Tomer said the temps in the mountains will hover around the 60s or 70s (in Denver it will be 80 on Saturday).

The sort of avalanche we witnessed is what's called a 'wet slide', Tomer explained.

Wet slides occur when temperatures are above freezing. When you add sun into the mix, the heavy snow starts to slide.

Both slides lasted less than two minutes.