VA warns of copycat phone scam targeting veterans

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is warning a phone line is taking advantage of veterans who misdial a program.

The phone number for the Veterans Choice Program is 866-606-8198, while the impostor line is 800-606-8198.

The VA said the impostor line claims to offer callers a $100 rebate if they provide a credit card number. The VA said it would never ask for such information or offer that type of financial incentive.

“This potential attempt to impersonate VA’s Veterans Choice Program phone line is being taken very seriously,” the VA said in a statement.

A person will know they have dialed the correct number when the call begins by saying they have reached the “U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”

The fake line says callers have reached the “Veterans Choice Program.”