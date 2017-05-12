× U2C Weekend Roundup: 5/13-5/14

DENVER – Ah, yes! The weekend is finally here! According to the PinPoint Weather Team, it’s going to be a nice weekend to be out and about. In which case, we have a roundup of some unique events for you.

Boy Scout Day at Dinosaur Ridge

Boy Scout Day at Dinosaur Ridge begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in Morrison. Scouts can earn badges and learn a ton about dinosaurs and how they once roamed Colorado. More than 80 earth scientists, certified Merit Badge Counselors and other volunteers will be on hand to guide scouts through the day’s events.

Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials

The 14th annual Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials runs all weekend long. This is your chance to witness one of the greatest partnerships in the animal kingdom: man, dog and sheep. Trained sheep dogs will round up flocks of sheep in the competition. A judge will be on hand to point out any errors that occur during the runs. The event started Friday, but runs through Sunday (May 14) in Hotchkiss, Colorado (just north of Montrose).

More Colorado breweries eye second locations in Denver

We’ve known for a while now how two of Fort Collins’ most popular breweries plan to open additional locations in Denver.

Odell Brewing Company will begin construction on its new brewery and tap house in Denver’s RiNo district this summer. It plans to build a 4,000 square foot facility at 29th and Larimer.

Fort Collins’ other big craft brewery, New Belgium, is also moving into Denver’s RiNo disctrict at 33rd and Brighton. Its proposed 10-barrel brewery will work alongside the Source Hotel. New Belgium hopes to have its new brewery up and running by December 1, 2017.

A brewery from southwest Colorado said it’s not opposed to eventually building a second location in Denver down the road too. The Telluride Brewing Company has been growing like crazy since it opened in 2011.

It distributes its beer all over the state, and said creating a Denver location some time down the road would be pretty sweet.