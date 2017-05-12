Suspect arrested in death of Aurora woman found in Clear Creek County

AURORA, Colo. — Police said they arrested the suspect Friday that investigators identified in the death of an Aurora woman whose body was found in Clear Creek County last month.

Shawrae Butler, 21, was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder. The Aurora Police Department said he was arrested in the 4100 block of South Mobile Way without incident.

The body of Queen Ashby, 20, was found by near Colorado Highway 103 southwest of Idaho Springs on April 8.

After law enforcement could not identify her through local, state and national databases, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a computer-generated image seeking the public’s help.

The announcement of her identification was made Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 303-627-3278 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.