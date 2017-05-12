Shoes for the Fashion Conscious Traveler Mom

Off The Beaten Track, or OTBT Shoes, are designed for the fashion conscious traveler. They are lightweight, comfortable and beautiful, made with Earth inspired leathers. Joana got the Dharma Boots that can be worn all year round in Colorado. Paula tried out the Free Spirit Spring Sandals, and they both said they were comfortable to wear all day. You'll want to check out their new Summer line before you head out on vacation! Visit OTBTShoes.com.
