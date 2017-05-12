Rental car shortage in Denver following hail storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The aftermath of Monday’s hail storm continues to impact people all over Colorado.

State Farm Insurance told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that they have received more than 16,000 auto claims.

Most of those claims require a rental car during repair, thus leaving a major shortage of rental cars in the Denver area.

The Problem Solvers called five major car rental companies and none had any cars available in Denver, at DIA or anywhere close.

One of the rental car sales members told us over the phone that the shortage is due to a combination of the hail storm and a busy graduation weekend.