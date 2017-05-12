Reignite the Spark with Ageless Expressions MedSpa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are very few parts of the female body that look or operate the same as they did in your 20's. You have no problem complaining with your friends about wrinkles, sagging skin and slow metabolism, but 70% of post-menopausal women won't open up about life in the bedroom, and why it may not be the same as it once was. Becky Vanicelli, Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, joined us to start the conversation and share a life-changing procedure.

Today is the day to take action! Take advantage of this one-time only offer from Becky: get 50% off the Mona Lisa Touch Procedure if you call now and make your first appointment for today. If you can't make it in today, Becky will give you 33% off the treatment series if you can book your appointment for anytime this week. Plus, Becky is throwing in another deal: get 20% off a Laser Facial Treatment with your Mona Lisa Touch Procedure.

Call Ageless Expressions MedSpa now to make a commitment to age healthier and live happier, and get these great one-time deals. Call (844)724-3537. They have locations in Littleton and Golden. You can also learn more online at AgelessExpressionsMedSpa.com.