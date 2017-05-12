× Red Robin frozen onion ring recall

An allergy alert has been issued for Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings.

Lamb Weston is recalling the product because it might contain undeclared milk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products are not sold in Red Robin restaurants.

The frozen onion rings were sold in 14 ounce packages. You can find the Sell By date and Package Code on the back.

The following products are being recalled: