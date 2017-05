DENVER — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that took place early morning Wednesday.

Derrick “Chop” Ratcliff was shot and killed outside of his apartment at 7100 E. Evans Ave. at around 1:45 a.m.

#Denver, can you help us solve this homicide? Call 720-913-7867 with any info and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/mC5ZwLrQsG — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 12, 2017

No details regarding the suspect or a possible motive have been released.

Police ask that anyone with information about the murder or Ratcliff’s whereabouts before the shooting call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867