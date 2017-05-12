Police looking for leads in shooting death of man outside his apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside his apartment early Wednesday morning.

Derrick "Chop" Ratliff was shot outside the apartment complex at 7100 East Evans Avenue at about 1:45 a.m.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Mr. Ratcliff prior to the shooting are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers," the Denver Police Department's poster on this crime said.

You can contact Crime Stoppers, remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. 720-913-7867.