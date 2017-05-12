Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen McLellan is a published author and certified childbirth educator who advocates for plus size women. She promotes positive information to empower healthy decision making during pregnancy. Her blog, Plus Size Mommy Memoirs helps women navigate the world of plus size pregnancy, shares tips for embracing your body, and laughs along with the adventures of motherhood. pregnant or find many positive stories. She travel the country talking to birth professionals about supporting women of size during pregnancy and to moms of all sizes about the importance of being body positive. You can find more information on Plus Size Pregnancies on our website, Plus Size Birth.