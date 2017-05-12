Person found dead in suspicious Northglenn apartment fire

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A person was found dead inside an apartment unit that caught fire Friday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Firefighters responded the the Greens of Northglenn apartments at 350 W. 114th Ave. just before 9 a.m. When firefighters went inside the unit, they discovered the body of an unknown person.

The fire, deemed suspicious by firefighters, was put out and no other apartment units were damaged, police said.

Police are searching for a 1999 navy blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia license plates KMM-3665 that is connected to the incident.

If anyone sees they vehicle, they are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police at 303-450-8857 or 303-450-8893.