One killed, one injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. -- One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 15200 block of East Girard Avenue, near South Chambers Road and East Hampden Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard four to five shots outside the Hancock Park office building. Police said it might be related to a recording studio inside the building.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot having been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man was found in the front yard of a home nearby. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was in surgery, police said.

No suspect information was released.