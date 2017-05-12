× Motorcycle, vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-70 near Sheridan

DENVER — A crash on I-70 near Sheridan Boulevard brought traffic to a standstill on that side of the highway during the evening commute Friday.

Denver Police said a motorcycle and vehicle collided on eastbound I-70 and there were serious injuries.

Eastbound I-70 was Closed between Federal and Wadsworth boulevards.

Police had earlier said the crash was a little farther east at Federal Boulevard.

This story will be updated as we get more information.