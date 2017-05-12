This gift is a keepsake mothers are going to want to hold on to forever. It's called the My Baby's Heartbeat Bear Collection. You can choose from 16 different animals, we have a bunny. It comes with a 20 second red heart battery recorder, where you record your baby's heartbeat during your ultrasound. Go to MyBabysHeartbeatBear.com to learn more.
Keepsake Gift Records Baby’s Heart During Ultrasound
-
Create a Special Keepsake With Your Baby’s Heartbeat
-
Bringing a Little Humor into Rough Moments of Baby’s First Year
-
Grieving couple pleads for thief to return trailer with baby’s ashes
-
Abortion bill could force Colorado women to have an ultrasound and wait 24 hours
-
Creative Valentine’s Day gift packaging ideas
-
-
Keep Your Skin Clear with Dew Puff
-
Dying author writes heartbreaking dating profile for husband
-
Ultrasound appears to show twin babies kissing inside mother’s womb
-
Donate your body to science
-
Trump travel ban leaves Iranian baby’s heart surgery in limbo
-
-
Baby Wipes for Sensitive Skin
-
Thrifty Thursday-Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
-
Creative Ways to Celebrate Teachers