Keepsake Gift Records Baby’s Heart During Ultrasound

Posted 11:57 am, May 12, 2017

This gift is a keepsake mothers are going to want to hold on to forever. It's called the My Baby's Heartbeat Bear Collection. You can choose from 16 different animals, we have a bunny. It comes with a 20 second red heart battery recorder, where you record your baby's heartbeat during your ultrasound. Go to MyBabysHeartbeatBear.com to learn more.