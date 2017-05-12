Jefferson County high school teacher apologizes for throwing chair in class

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Dakota Ridge High School teacher is back in the classroom after throwing a chair in anger in a classroom full of students.

The teacher has apologized for the incident at the Jefferson County School District school.

“This sort of behavior by a teacher is unacceptable,” according to a letter that was sent to parents. “Dakota Ridge values respect and ethical behavior and this incident is not the type of environment we want for our students.”

No students were injured, district officials said.

“Obviously, it was directed at some student’s behavior but it really doesn’t matter we have training for all of our teachers and how to deal with our students and this is not acceptable,” district spokeswoman Diana Wilson said.

A spokesperson said the incident happened Wednesday and “immediate action” was taken Thursday.

The teacher is under supervision and will most likely face 3 days of unpaid leave as part of his punishment.

Students posted video of the incident to social media.