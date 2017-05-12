How to spot and replace toxic cosmetics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many of these products have been around for decades, but a new spotlight on what may be in your bathroom cabinet reveals some hidden risks.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group (COPIRG) says the average American is exposed to 100 different chemicals from personal care products before they walk out the door each day.

COPIRG founder Danny Katz says the research is based on studies by the Breast Cancer Fund and the EPA, “unfortunately the Federal Drug Administration doesn't check every product for safety before they hit the store shelves.”

Katz explains that a key red flag is the sole use of the word “fragrance” on labels, “fragrance could be one of any number of 3,000 chemicals.”

Labels on non-toxic clean products usually provide specific information about each ingredient, including where the “fragrance” comes from.

Some consumers are put off by the idea of purchasing non-toxic products because they have a history of being more expensive, but the cost is coming down due to increased demand.

Fox 31 ventured to the Aillea shop in Denver’s Larimer Square and found non-toxic eyeshadows for as little as $12 dollars.

That’s cheaper than prices at many department and drug store chains.

Kathryn Dickinson of Aillea says you can find, “a great smoky eye, a great red lipstick a long lasting foundation and not have to sacrifice any bit of your health for it.”

If you can't afford a non-toxic health and beauty product makeover, experts recommend replacing the item you use the most, such as lipstick which tends to be ingested and worn more often than other cosmetics in your bag.

For more information about the COPIRG report on toxic health and beauty products visit their website.