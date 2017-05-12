Give Mom the Gift of Whiter Teeth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn't want whiter teeth for Mother's Day? The new system by 2 Minute White Dental Whitening Treatment doesn't use trays or gels, and you can go six shades lighter in three days, with no sensitivity! And it really is just two minutes every time. You rinse for 10 seconds then apply the serum on your teeth, let it dry for 30 seconds and you're done! Go to LusterPremiumWhite.com to learn more.