Fort Carson rally will highlight motorcycle safety

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will hold its second annual Iron Horse Kickstart Motorcycle Safety Rally on Monday.

The rally will feature motorcycle inspections, safety briefs, prize drawings and local food trucks.

The rally kicks off at 10:30 Monday morning at the McMahon Auditorium parking lot.

The event will conclude with a safety ride from Fort Carson to Pueblo West, Florence and Canon City before returning to post.

Motorcycle fatalities statewide shot up 15 percent in 2016 from the year before, setting a record, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Motorcycle deaths have been on the rise for the past few years, peaking last year with 125 fatalities, CDOT said.

A recent resolution passed the Colorado Senate and House designated May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.