Gardner push gets John Suthers on shortlist to become FBI director

DENVER — Former Colorado Attorney General and current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to become the next FBI director, the White House said Friday.
Nearly a dozen candidates were made public by Fox News. Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said that he recommended Suthers be considered.
Trump is searching a replacement to lead the FBI after firing James Comey earlier this week.
Besides Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, the others on the list include:
- Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
- Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
- Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher
- Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
- Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas
- Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
- Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia
- Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing
- Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
- Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
