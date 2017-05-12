Gardner push gets John Suthers on shortlist to become FBI director

DENVER — Former Colorado Attorney General and current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to become the next FBI director, the White House said Friday.

Nearly a dozen candidates were made public by Fox News. Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said that he recommended Suthers be considered.

Trump is searching a replacement to lead the FBI after firing James Comey earlier this week.

Besides Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, the others on the list include:

  • Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
  • Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
  • Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher
  • Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
  • Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas
  • Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
  • Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia
  • Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing
  • Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
  • Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

