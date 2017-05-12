Gardner push gets John Suthers on shortlist to become FBI director

DENVER — Former Colorado Attorney General and current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to become the next FBI director, the White House said Friday.

Nearly a dozen candidates were made public by Fox News. Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said that he recommended Suthers be considered.

Colorado's John Suthers would be an excellent choice to lead the FBI. I recommended him to the WH & am excited to see his name on this list. https://t.co/8RIoe9I4jQ — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) May 12, 2017

Trump is searching a replacement to lead the FBI after firing James Comey earlier this week.

Besides Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, the others on the list include:

Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent

Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas

Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia

Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing

Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

