× Dog infected with rabies found in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Health has confirmed one case of dog rabies in Weld County. The case was confirmed on Wednesday though the exact location where or how the dog contracted rabies is unknown.

Prior to this incident Denver Animal Protection warned residents across the state to make sure their pets have been properly vaccinated against the viral infection.

Four rabid skunks have been found in Denver in the past month but officials don’t believe they came in contact with other animals or humans.

Skunk rabies is also on the rise in Jefferson County, with 11 testing positive this year.

Rabies affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals and is almost always fatal.

Most Colorado rabies cases are found in skunks and bats, but rabies can also affect other wildlife, pets and livestock.

Humans and domestic animals can become infected through contact with wild animals. Changes in behavior, physical weakness and aggression are among the signs of an animal infected with the virus.

The Denver Animal Shelter offers weekly rabies vaccinations clinics on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m. for $15 per pet.