Denver Fitness Week is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've heard of Denver Restaurant Week, but did you know the fitness community of Colorado does the same thing with workouts? It's the Second Annual Denver Fitness Week, where boutique workouts are offered for a fraction of the regular price. Fitness experts from all the participating studios joined us this morning.

Denver Fitness Week runs May 15-21. Go to DenverFitnessWeek.com for instructions on how to sign up for classes at each studio. It's only $7 a class! Pick up a punch card at any participating studio and have fun!