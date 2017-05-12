BioTE Hormone Therapy for a More Vibrant Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Balancing hormones can help women and men live healthier and happier, increasing their ability to lose weight, sleep better, have more energy, and increase mental clarity and libido! Doctor Gary Donovitz, Medical Director and Founder of BioTE Medical, and Becky Vanicelli, Registered Nurse and Co-Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, joined us to tell us more.

Call now for a FREE consultation and find out how BioTE can help you feel more vibrant. Just call and mention Colorado's Best to get this $125 consultation free. Schedule your appointment today and start down the path to age healthier and live happier.

To learn more about optimizing your hormones and the BioTE Pellet Therapy, visit BioTEMedical.com. And call Ageless Expressions MedSpa to book your consultation and see if it's right for you. Call (844)724-3537, or visit them online at AgelessExpressionsMedSpa.com.