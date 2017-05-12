Beautiful ’50s Inspired Dresses For Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How about a fabulous dress for your Mom for Mother's Day? These look like they're straight out of the '40's and '50s, and that's the point. They're from The Happy Yellow Dress, a company on a mission to bring femininity back with styles inspired by the '40s and '50s. Paula has on the Lana, and Joana has on the Oh Carolina. They have so many other styles, all made with high quality cotton, and even shorts and tops. Go to HappyYellowDress.com to see all the new styles they have for Summer.