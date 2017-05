DENVER — The Underground Music Showcase is returning to Denver this summer for its 17th year.

Nearly 200 bands will perform at bars and venues on South Broadway July 27-30.

Artists and performers are still being added to the lineup. Check for updates here.

This year, the main stage will be in the parking lot at 363 South Broadway (formerly a Kmart store.)

Tickets to the four-day festival are $55 in advance and $75 at the door. You can buy tickets now at theums.com.