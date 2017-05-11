Scammers targeting homeowners with delinquent tax liens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo -- The Adams County Treasurer is warning home owners of a scam that is spreading around the state, and if you fall victim you could end up losing your home.

Many homeowners with delinquent tax liens have received a letter threatening that the ownership of their home could be in jeopardy and an offer to help pay their tax lien.

“It’s kind of a scare tactic and our message today is that if you get a letter like this or something that resembles this, it’s best that you call the treasurer’s office,” Adams County Treasurer Brigitte Grimm said.

Adams County told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that they are seeing numerous records requests for the list of 2,100 delinquent tax liens in their county. A sign that scammers are looking for targets.

“We got a number of calls yesterday, so we suspect this letter just went out,” Grimm said. “There is no third party that can assist in reducing your taxes.”

Grimm told the Problem Solvers there’s nothing to negotiate when it comes to delinquent tax liens held against your property, so these people that say they can help you – can’t.

“We want to make sure nobody is losing their homes to unpaid taxes,” Grimm said. “But we also want to make sure there is not another party involved that is possibly charging a fee for a service they can’t provide. That has to come from the treasurer’s office.”