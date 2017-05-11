Saving on airplane tickets means doing more than just booking early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- While airline ticket prices are lower than they've been in the past, you’ll still shell out a pretty penny.

Airline industry expert Mike Boyd of Boyd Group International told the FOX31 Problem Solvers making sure your plans are solid is key to saving money.

“Your schedule had better stick to what you're planning because a change fee can destroy your vacation,” Boyd said.

Right now, the prime booking window for domestic tickets is three weeks to three-and-a-half months in advance.

A study by Cheapair.com of more than 921 million domestic airfares also showed “where” you're flying can determine how much you will pay for a ticket.

“The travel market in Orlando is very different than the market to go visit mama in Spokane. Fares between points will change constantly as airlines come and go in those markets.”

Experts say you'll save on a trip to Mexico by booking two months ahead, to the Caribbean 2-3 months ahead and save money on flights to Europe by booking at least three months ahead of time.

Once you have your ticket, don't be afraid to go for a last minute upgrade. “Look at all three fare categories, very often first class is a heck of a bargain,” Boyd said.