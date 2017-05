× Rockies place Trevor Story on DL

The Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder.

Story, in his second season, suffered the injury while batting in Tuesday night’s 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. This season hasn’t been kind to Story who is off to a slow start, hitting .180 with 6 homers and 15 RBIs. After a great start in 2016, he dislocated his left thumb last August ending his season.

Pat Valaika will replace Story in the lineup.