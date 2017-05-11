Pop-up park taking over block near Coors Field this summer

DENVER — A temporary park will take over one block near Denver’s Coors Field from June 15 to August 15.

The “Square on 21st” will be set up on 21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets. That’s two blocks southeast of the baseball stadium.

“The Square on 21st will offer a park-like public space in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood where residents and visitors can relax in the shade, play lawn games, sip early morning coffee, sample late-night eats, and enjoy activities for all ages (and dogs too!)” officials stated on the city’s website.

The area will include a food trucks, a performance stage, bike ramps, street art and more.

The numbers on the map show the locations of the following activities/amenities:

Performance stage Bike trail Breakfast vendor (TBD) Inventing Room (dessert) Games Rotating food trucks Lawn, seating & shade Street art Dog park Bike Ramps

Officials said residents, business owners and city planners wanted to use “an underused public street as an oasis in downtown.”

Can you picture a park here? If you could transform an urban neighborhood, how would you do it? Have you ever thought about having more open space in #downtowndenver? Keep an eye on the tag #thesquareon21st in the coming weeks to learn more . . . A post shared by Denver Planning & Development (@denvercpd) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

