Police searching for suspect in death of Aurora woman found in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Aurora police have identified a suspect in the death of an Aurora woman whose body was found in Clear Creek County.

Shawrae Butler, 21, is wanted for first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, the Aurora Police Department stated.

The body of Queen Ashby, 20, was found by near Colorado Highway 103 southwest of Idaho Springs on April 8.

After law enforcement could not identify her through local, state and national databases, the CBI released a computer-generated image seeking the public’s help.

The announcement of her identification was made Tuesday and the CBI said Ashby’s family has been notified.