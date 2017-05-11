Paralyzed mom gets fantasy photo shoot with young son just in time for Mother’s Day

MELBOURNE, Australia — A team of photographers, artists, climbers and editors came together to help give a paralyzed mother and her son a photo shoot they could only dream of.
Photographers Karen Alsop and Benjamin Von Wong teamed up for a special shoot with the heART Project – a group that uses photography to “spread love to families who have experienced hardship through the financial constraints and challenging scenarios that can come up in daily life.”
They recently completed a stunning series of photos featuring Sarah-Jane Staszak, an adventurous Australian mom who was left paralyzed after undergoing routine surgery, and her 8-year-old son Hamish.
In one photo, Staszak is free from her wheelchair — and from gravity — running along a path of floating rocks toward her son.
'Leap of Faith' – it seems impossible, and in reality it may be. But sometimes you just need to take the plunge and not look down, moving forwards towards your prize.
In other photos, Hamish is pulled along for a wild ride.
'Tunnel of Life' I wanted to show SJ's fierce determination and strength in this photomanipulation
The team seemed willing to go to the ends of the Earth to give Stasnak and her son the adventure shoot of a lifetime.
“We wanted to give her another chance to experience the sensation of being high up in her old stomping grounds, so we dangled her off the edge of a cliff in her wheelchair with her son,” Von Wong said on Facebook.
And the results were nothing short of fantastic.
“This project resonated with me so much as a mother. SJ has inspired us all with her determination to push through and give her boy the best life possible, and to continue to live a life of adventure,” Alsop wrote on Facebook.
Alsop shared a look behind the scenes at the massive team effort required to complete the photo shoot and achieve the final, magical look.
Stasnak recently started a GoFundMe page to help make the Blue Mountains more wheelchair-friendly and accessible.