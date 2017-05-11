Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday

AUSTIN, Texas — The oldest living World War II veteran celebrates his 111th birthday on Thursday.

Richard Overton was born on May 11, 1906, in Bastrop County, Texas, according to My Statesman.

Overton served from 1942 to 1945 as part of the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion, the paper reported.

And, the supercentenarian still lives on his own, according to his GoFundMe page.

He’s lived in the same home for 72 years, My Statesman reports, and the GoFundMe was set up to help him stay there.

“Richard has out lived all of his closest relatives and is in need of 24/7 home care. We are asking for donations to keep him living in his home instead of a nursing home,” the fundraising page states.

He plans to celebrate his birthday with a neighborhood block party outside the home, the paper reported.

Austin filmmakers Rocky Conly and Matt Cooper profiled Overton in a short film in 2015.