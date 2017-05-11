× Northglenn Food Truck Carnival

The city of Northglenn is holding its 2nd annual Food Truck Carnival this weekend.

Food trucks will line up May 12-14 at the Northglenn Recreation Center and behind City hall – roughly 120th and i-25.

This year’s event will be significantly bigger than last years – it will feature over 25 food trucks each day, a full carnival, 2 stages with live music, a bigger bar and plenty of walk around entertainment.

Event coordinators hope this event will house the largest gathering of food trucks in Colorado with 64 trucks throughout the weekend.

Food trucks will feature an array of food from gluten free items, BBQ, Mexican, Cajun, Sushi, Pizza, Ethiopian and even a cereal truck!

Coordinators reccomend parking in the Wagon Road RTD lot – it is just a 6-8 minute walk from the event and the pedestrian walkway will be open.