Mother’s Day with Lush

Mother's Day is this weekend! If you haven't picked your Mom up something special yet, we have a last minute idea. You can spoil her with Lush's limited edition Mother's Day collection. It has a gorgeous recyclable wrapping paper, or a knot wrap. Inside you'll find an earthy looking plant pot filled with products for the bath, shower and body. They include:
- Mom Bath Bomb
- Your Mother Should Know Bubble Bar
- Yummy Mummy Shower Cream
- Cute Flowers with Plant Seeds in them
You can find these products at the Lush Shop at Cherry Creek Mall, or visit LushUSA.com. You can enter to win this basket today on the Colorado's Best Contest page.