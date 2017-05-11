Masked men rob Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two masked men dressed in dark clothing and carrying guns entered through the back doors of Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday night and were able to get away with some cash.

It happened at 7:33 p.m. at the popular restaurant on E. Bridge Street.

According to Brighton Police, the men were wearing dark blue and dark black hoodies, black gloves and dark blue and dark black pants.

One suspect is described as being between 5-foot-four and 5-foot-6 and weighing in at roughly 180 pounds.

The man was wearing a black ski mask and gray shoes with two white stripes.

The second suspect is described as being between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, with a weight of roughly 110 pounds.

The man was wearing black gloves. There were no injuries and police are still tracking down the suspects.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to call Brighton police.