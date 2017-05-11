Man killed in southeast Denver shooting identified

DENVER — A man who was fatally shot at a southeast Denver apartment complex on Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Derrick Ratcliff, 27, was taken from the Mosaic Apartments complex in the 7100 block of East Evans Avenue to Denver Health Medical Center about 3 a.m.

Ratcliff was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy determined Ratcliff died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.