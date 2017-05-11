Learn, Create and Invent at Mindcraft Makerspace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new place where creative people between the ages of 5-95 can go to learn, create and invent new things. It's called Mindcraft Makerspace, and it may be just the setting you or your child needs to turn ideas into reality. Founder Brenda Lane joined us to tell us more.

The Mindcraft Makerspace Grand Opening is happening on Saturday, May 20 from 11AM to 3PM. It's at the Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora. For more information call (303)364-9581, or visit MindcraftMakerspace.com.