King cobra at Denver Zoo gets chemotherapy for skin cancer

DENVER-- Zookeeper Tim Trout knows his reptiles.

He's been working at the Denver Zoo's Tropical Discovery attraction for almost eighteen years.

"This job gives me the opportunity to work with ones that you really can't work with outside of a zoo very easily or safely," Trout said.

You could say the reptiles are lucky to have Trout around, especially one particular king cobra.

"He is eighteen years old. He came here just a couple months after I did. As a young snake he was maybe only three feet long and as big around as a pencil,"

Trout says he has known this king cobra for 120 "snake years."

"We've both watched each other grow up and get old," laughs Trout.

So when Trout noticed some unusual spotting on his charge, he called the zoo's vet clinic.

After testing, the diagnosis was lymphosarcoma -- a form of skin cancer.

It was a very unusual diagnosis.

Treading new waters, the zoo decided to treat the snake with chemotherapy pills normally used in humans.

But the question was, how do you get a dangerous poisonous snake to take his meds?

"The chemo therapy drug is just a small capsule and it will be placed inside this dead rodent and then the rodent will be fed to the cobra," said Denver Zoo veterinarian Dr. Betsy Stringer.

After a few treatments, the reptile is already showing encouraging signs of recovery, all thanks to Dr. Stringer's idea, a spoonful of rodent helps the medicine go down.