Interstate 70 to close Thursday west of Idaho Springs for rock blasting

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 west of Idaho Springs will close at noon Thursday for rock blasting, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate will be closed between Fall River Road and Dumont for at least 20 minutes. Drivers should expect up to 45-minute delays, CDOT said.

The frontage roads near the blasting site will also be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

The rockfall mitigation began Monday and will continue through early June, requiring full closures of I-70 at least once a week until the work is completed.

Future closure dates have not been determined, but they will be done between from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, CDOT said.

Crews drill the rock face from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to release air pockets and loosen the rock, making for more productive blasts.

A minor rock slide in April on westbound I-70 at Fall River Road led CDOT workers to do mitigation work to reduce the risk of future slides.