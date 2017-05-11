ICE grants ‘stays of removal’ to 2 undocumented immigrants who lived in church sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An undocumented immigrant living in sanctuary in a Denver church to avoid immigration officials will leave the sanctuary Friday morning.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted Jeanette Vizguerra's stay of removal application until March 2019. That's according to a statement from the Meyer Law Office Thursday night.

Her lawyer, Hans Meyer, said Vizguerra has been in a "nearly eight-year battle to remain in the country with her DACA-recipient daughter and three U.S. citizen children."

She spent 86 days living in the church ... over fears she would be deported and separated from her four children.

“We offer our thanks to the good people at the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, American Friends Service Committee, elected officials who have spoken out in support of her case, and all of Jeanette’s loved ones and friends. Most importantly, we extend our deepest gratitude to Jeanette Vizguerra herself," Meyer said.

Vizguerra has two misdemeanor convictions. One for using a fake social security number to get a job. The other for crossing the border illegally.

RELATED: Undocumented mom seeking refuge in Denver church among Time’s 100

Arturo Hernandez Garcia also granted stay of removal

Another local undocumented immigrant, Arturo Hernandez Garcia, was recently released from ICE detention so he can attend his daughter's graduation.

He was the first in Denver to try to avoid deportation by seeking sanctuary in a church.

Thursday night's statement said he has also been granted a 2-year stay of removal.

"I am pleased to hear that Jeanette and Arturo have been granted temporary stays,” Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado said. “We have been working closely with them on their cases—coordinating with their lawyers, and we introduced private bills for each in the Senate. These Coloradans have lived in our state for years, contributed to our economy, and should never have been targets for deportation in the first place."