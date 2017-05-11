‘House Hunters’ to feature Loveland couple

LOVELAND, Colo. — A popular reality show is profiling a Colorado couple looking for the perfect home in Loveland.

Bryan and Dana Kettlewell will be featured in an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” scheduled to air on Thursday night.

The couple told the Loveland Reporter-Herald they’d been renting in the Fort Collins area and when they were ready to start looking for a home of their own, they decided to audition for the show.

The Kettlewells, who are both high school music teachers, told the paper they think their special musical needs helped score them a spot on the show.

“Finding a place with room for their future children, a music studio and a large unfinished basement that can be updated, however, will be a challenge on their budget,” the show website states. “Will the mountainous city give them what they’re looking for?”

The couple’s episode, “It’s All About the Music in Colorado,” airs at 6 p.m. Thursday and again at 1 a.m. on Friday on HGTV.

The episode will feature students from Bryan Kettlewell’s choir class at Thompson Valley High School in Loveland and Dana Kettlewell’s jazz band students at University Schools in Greeley, according to the Reporter-Herald.