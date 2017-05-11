Home Delivery Meal Kit Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRICES FOR MEAL DELIVERY PLANS

GREEN CHEF:

YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST TWO MEALS PER WEEK

FAMILY CARNIVORE PLAN:

4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $113 WITH SHIPPING

$12.99 PER MEAL (8 MEALS TOTAL)

PLATED:

YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST TWO MEALS PER WEEK

4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $96 (FREE SHIPPING)

THAT’S ABOUT $12 PER SERVING

https://www.plated.com/plans

BLUE APRON:

YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST 2 MEALS PER WEEK

4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $70 (FREE SHIPPING)

$8.74 PRICE PER SERVING

https://www.blueapron.com/pages/pricing

HOME CHEF:

2 MEALS PER WEEK

4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $80 (FREE SHIPPING)

$9.95 PER SERVING (PREMIUM DISHES COST MORE)

https://support.homechef.com/hc/en-us/articles/210097763-How-much-does-Home-Chef-cost-

Make sure to check the temperature of your delivered food to make sure it's still cold. You can find more information here.