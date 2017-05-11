Home Delivery Meal Kit Test

PRICES FOR MEAL DELIVERY PLANS
GREEN CHEF:
YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST TWO MEALS PER WEEK
FAMILY CARNIVORE PLAN:
4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $113 WITH SHIPPING
$12.99 PER MEAL (8 MEALS TOTAL)
PLATED:
YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST TWO MEALS PER WEEK
4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $96 (FREE SHIPPING)
THAT’S ABOUT $12 PER SERVING
BLUE APRON:
YOU HAVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO AT LEAST 2 MEALS PER WEEK
4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $70 (FREE SHIPPING)
$8.74 PRICE PER SERVING
https://www.blueapron.com/pages/pricing
HOME CHEF:
2 MEALS PER WEEK
4 SERVINGS X 2 NIGHTS = $80 (FREE SHIPPING)
$9.95 PER SERVING (PREMIUM DISHES COST MORE)
https://support.homechef.com/hc/en-us/articles/210097763-How-much-does-Home-Chef-cost-
Make sure to check the temperature of your delivered food to make sure it's still cold. You can find more information here.