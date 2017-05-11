Health department investigates mice issue at airport in Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver restaurant health inspectors are taking a close look at Denver International Airport after FOX31 reported what a viewer had shared.

An airline employee sent us three videos of mice scurrying around airport. The viewer wanted to know if there was a mice issue and so did we.

The health department inspectors said they found “evidence of mice throughout the private and public spaces inside of the airport.” But only one restaurant is familiar with the issue.

Etai’s Café



The bakery on concourse B lands an “F” for rodent droppings. The sandwich shop scored 13 critical violations in its two most recent surprise inspections in March and September 2016.

The mistakes included:

Rodent droppings

Sandwiches and salads thrown out for not being held cold enough

Dish machine not sanitizing

Hand sink blocked

Food debris under grill, flyer and coolers

The restaurant sent the following statement that said in part:

“Etai’s takes cleanliness, and the health and safety of our guests, extremely seriously. While we regret there were violations at an earlier inspection, each was immediately corrected, and passed in re-inspection. We’ve implemented additional training for all employees in these areas, made equipment enhancements and brought in additional chef oversight for ongoing staff coaching…”

Timberline Steaks and Grille

The steak place on concourse C scored 11 critical violations during surprise inspections in February and March of last year.

The February violations included:

No sanitizing solution

Hand sink broken handle

Cutting boards melted

Clean utensils stored with food debris

FOX31 asked Timberline if they had corrected the issues. They sent the following response:

“…We have used this recent inspection as a learning experience, and instituted additional employee training and daily self-inspections which ensured we passed with flying colors upon re-inspection and that this doesn't happen again.”

Burger King

A whopping success for Burger King in the main terminal. The restaurant scored zero critical violations during two surprise inspections.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants