Great-grandma charged in hot car death of baby

MASON COUNTY, W. Va. — A 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson.

Police say the 19-month-old died after he was left in a hot car for seven hours.

West Virginia State Police they say the victim’s great grandmother, Carolyn Davis, dropped off the boy’s mother at work the morning of April 5.

She then drove back to her house and brought the victim’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby, Abel Stevens, strapped in his car seat.

Police say temperatures outside that day reached 81 degrees and the car was not parked anywhere near the shade. They say inside it would’ve been anywhere from 120 to 140 degrees.

Investigators say Davis got back in the car that afternoon and drove back into town and picked the boy’s mother up from work.

They say at that point the child was already deceased.

Police say the 67-year-old watched the kids five days a week and she wasn’t under the influence. An official with state police said they’re “sure” it was an accident.

“I’m sure it was an accident. We’re assuming he may have been asleep that morning when she took him home and she just left him in the car to sleep and forgot about him in there all day,” said Cpl. A.B. Ward.

Police believe Davis knew the child was dead when she left to pick up the mother, but didn’t want to be the person who reported it.

They say conditions inside both the car and home were filthy.

Davis was arrested May 5 in Ohio. She is currently being held in the Gallia County jail where she is awaiting her extradition hearing.