Governor contemplates calling special session

DENVER — Less than 24 hours after the 2017 General Assembly session ended, Governor John Hickenlooper is contemplating calling a special session.

“I’m going to think about it and make a decision by Monday,” Hickenlooper told the Capitol press corps Thursdy.

While Hickenlooper did call the 120-day session “successful” he expressed frustration at transportation and energy issues.

Specifically Hickenlooper said he was “befuddled” lawmakers could not come to an agreement regarding the Colorado Energy Office. As a result the office will shut down July 1.

“To be honest I couldn’t believe the two sides would allow Colorado to be the first state in the western part of the country without an energy office. I couldn’t believe it,” Hickenlooper said.

He said he will work to find the 24 people in the energy office who are expected to lose their jobs places to work after July 1 if a special session is not called.

Republicans reacted negatively to the potential news of a special session.

“I appreciate the governor’s desire to get things done,” said Senate President Kevin Grantham.

“But we had an opportunity for him to have engaged on these issues during a 120-day session, and now it’s Day 121. Unless the governor can point to successes on any of these issues he’s guaranteed to have, he’ll just be wasting taxpayer dollars.”