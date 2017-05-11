Georgia couple officially adopt 7 siblings

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A small Georgia family more than tripled Tuesday after a couple officially adopted seven siblings.

Josh Clark told his now-wife Jessaka on their first date that he wanted 10 children — and most had to be adopted, WXIA reports.

Several years later, their son Noah was born and they began the adoption process.

Then in March 2016, Josh Clark received a call that changed the lives of 10 people.

“When he got off the phone, he said to me, ‘What do you think about seven?,” Jessaka Clark said. “I said, ‘A 7-year-old?’ He said, ‘Well, there is a 7-year-old, but no … seven children.’”

The couple met the children, whom they nicknamed the Super Seven, “and they moved into their home at the end of August. Nine months later, the adoption became official.

“I was an only child for 1,426 days. But today, May 9, 2017, I became a little brother,” a sign read that was held by Noah in court. The seven siblings were in foster care for nearly four years.

“It is not easy,” Jessaka Clark said. “You have to know that you know that you know that God called you to adopt. And you need a lot of support. You will feel the greatest joys. And you will feel the biggest heart breaks. But just like there is pain in labor, at the end, you get a beautiful child … or seven.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a down payment on a new house and for the Clarks to add to their family in the future.